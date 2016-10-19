Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Names of two semi drivers who died released

    By Forum News Service Today at 2:55 p.m.

    WINONA, Minn. -- The names of the two semi drivers who died in a head-on crash in far southeast Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon have been released.

    Killed were Michael Kalvig, 47, of Glenville, Minn., and Abdulhafiz Hussein, 37, of Roseville, Minn.

    Kalvig was driving his Kenworth eastbound on Interstate 90 when it crossed through the median and hit a Freightliner driven by Hussein who was westbound in the other lanes, said the Minnesota State Patrol.

    The crash occurred about 12:10 p.m.

    Explore related topics:Newsregion
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness