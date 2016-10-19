Krystal Lynn Feist, 31, of Grand Forks could have been sentenced to death if she was found guilty of the murder of 24-year-old Austin Brant Forsman, who was fatally shot March 11 at the Flying J travel plaza in southwest Grand Forks, but federal prosecutors said Tuesday, Oct. 18, they would not use capital punishment. Instead, she faces life in prison if convicted, U.S. Attorney Chris Myers said.

Feist appeared Tuesday in the Fargo-based federal court, where prosecutors and defense attorneys discussed how to proceed with the case that has involved more than a dozen defendants. Feist will be tried with Modesto Alfredo Torrez, 34, and Lorie Ortiz, 32, who was not present for the Tuesday status conference.

Prosecutors said Feist and other defendants engaged in trafficking more than 500 grams of meth in Minnesota and North Dakota, with the many of the suspects being accused of using violent acts, including the fatal shooting of Forsman, to further their cause.

In Feist’s case, she has been charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, murder in the furtherance of a drug trafficking conspiracy and death caused by the use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Torrez also faces those charges plus one count of obstruction of justice. Ortiz has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Forsman was found dead March 11 in a car at Flying J, and Feist was arrested shortly afterwards. She originally faced a Class AA felony murder charge in Grand Forks County District Court, but prosecutors dropped their case and allowed the U.S. Attorney’s Office to take over.

Though prosecutors said Torrez “greenlighted and ordered the murder,” Feist is accused of pulling the trigger and killing Forsman.

Because the murder case allegedly involved a drug deal, prosecutors looked into seeking the death penalty against Feist. But now that the death penalty is off the table, Feist, Torrez and Ortiz could be sentenced to life in prison.

A trial for the three co-defendants is set for May 2, 2017.

The only person in North Dakota to receive the death penalty under federal law is Alfonso Rodriguez Jr., 63, who is on death row after he kidnapped, raped and murdered Dru Sjodin, a 22-year-old University of North Dakota student. Rodriguez is appealing the sentence and his next hearing is March 28.