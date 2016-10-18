Body found in river near Winona is that of missing teenager

A resident spotted something floating in the Mississippi River on Tuesday morning and alerted law enforcement, according to Winona deputy police chief Tom Williams. A dive team was notified and members recovered the body of Chukwuki Benjamin Onyeaghala, 19, of White Bear Lake.

The teen was last seen Oct. 8.

Onyeaghala, who went by Ben, was a second-year student at Winona State University, according to university officials. He majored in exercise and rehabilitative sciences.

Onyeaghala’s body showed no signs of obvious trauma, Ganrude said. His cause of death remains under investigation. His body was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Rochester for an autopsy. Results are pending.