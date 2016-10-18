Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Man airlifted after crash near Renville

    By Forum News Service Today at 4:21 p.m.
    RENVILLE, Minn. — A Crosby man was airlifted after a rollover crash early Tuesday, Oct. 19, northeast of Renville.

    At 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thomas Venne, 78, had been driving a 2005 International truck south on the county road, according to the Renville County Sheriff's Office.

    His truck and trailer drove into the southbound ditch, rolling onto the passenger's side.

    First responders arrived at the scene, extricating Venne from the vehicle. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital in Renville, and later airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center.

    The Sheriff's Office says the extent of his injuries are unknown. It is continuing to investigate the crash.

    Renville is about 30 miles southwest of Willmar.

    Explore related topics:NewsregionaccidentsRenville
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement