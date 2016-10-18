Man airlifted after crash near Renville

His truck and trailer drove into the southbound ditch, rolling onto the passenger's side.

First responders arrived at the scene, extricating Venne from the vehicle. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital in Renville, and later airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The Sheriff's Office says the extent of his injuries are unknown. It is continuing to investigate the crash.

Renville is about 30 miles southwest of Willmar.