Itasca County missing person alert

Danette was last seen on Sunday night, Oct. 16 in the Warba area. It is unusual for her to be out of contact and authorities are concerned for her welfare. She is driving a 2012 silver four door Kia Forte LX with Minnesota plate 067JGK. Danette is described as 5-foot 5-inches, 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Please keep an eye out for Danette or her vehicle along roadsides, trails, parking lots, parks and other areas.