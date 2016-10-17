Crosslake Fire Chief Chip Lohmiller stated in a news release that 13 of the 17 individually owned units were heavily damaged by fire, and 4 units had water damage.

Firefighters from around the Brainerd lakes area were called around 5:30 a.m. to fight the fire, including firefighters from Brainerd, Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Mission, Fifty Lakes, Emily, Ideal and Pine River. The area departments were on scene until 10:55 a.m., and then Crosslake finished up the overhaul and clean-up of the fire scene.

Lohmiller said there were two families staying in the villas for the weekend. They woke up and were able to exit the buildings without injury. Most of the villa owners are seasonal residents, he added.

The fire was in the attic throughout the entire structure when firefighters arrived on scene, Lohmiller said, and the roof collapsed on 75 percent of the structure.

“When we arrived on scene you could see that the fire was in the attic and it had breached the roof,” Lohmiller said. “There was fire showing on the second floor of many of the units.

“Everyone worked great together today and we (Crosslake Fire) want to thank all the departments for their help.”

One firefighter suffered a sprained ankle while fighting the fire. That was the only injury, Lohmiller said.

The value of loss caused by the fire wasn’t immediately known, Lohmiller said. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Manhattan Beach is located about 30 miles north of Brainerd and is just north of Crosslake on County Highway 66 on Big Trout Lake.