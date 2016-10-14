Shane Thomas Wood, 44, was arrested after agents working with the West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crime Task Force met with a confidential informant who told police Wood planned to visit the St. Cloud area to purchase a large amount of meth to bring back to Becker County.

According to a Becker County District Court complaint, the informant wore a recording device as he rode with Wood to St. Cloud for the drug pick-up. Agents provided audio and visual surveillance of the informant and Wood as they traveled. The report states Wood picked the drugs up and began heading back to Becker County, traveling through other counties with the drugs as he went. Law enforcement finally stopped him in Pelican Rapids, where officers interviewed Wood.

The reports says Wood confessed that he had been making weekly meth-buying trips since April 2016 and sold it in Becker County. He also told officers he had meth at his house, where law enforcement found 38 grams of meth, and a search of his vehicle turned up 230 grams of meth.

Wood has previous convictions for drugs and firearms crimes.