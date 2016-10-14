Five other charges were dismissed.

Travis Hal Sebring, 34, of Grove City, entered guilty pleas to a felony charge of fifth-degree possession of drugs, a felony charge of theft, a gross misdemeanor charge Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 14 but under terms of the plea agreement Sebring will not face any additional jail time.

Instead, he will be expected to perform some type of community service, write letters of apology to the sheriff’s department and the Toys for Tots organization that will be read in court and was ordered to have a psychological examination.

Sebring was arrested in January for taking drugs from a drug drop box is set up for the public to safely dispose of unwanted medications after officials set up a hidden camera. During a search warrant at Sebring’s Grove City residence Jan. 26, law enforcement discovered more than 100 prescription medications, the toys, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Investigators also found 50 prescription medicine tablets in his squad car.

Sebring had also voluntarily resigned from his job as a deputy. Since his arrest Sebring – who reportedly struggled from post-traumatic stress and drug addiction related to two tours in Iraq – had been receiving inpatient treatment through the U.S. Veterans Affairs. During the court appearance Friday Sebring said he had taken the drugs for his personal use but that he’d taken the toys to give to others.

