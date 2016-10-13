Charles Manley Anderson of Minneapolis used the Whisper.sh phone application to connect with an undercover officer posing as a teenage girl. In Washington County District Court, Anderson is facing two felony charges for soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct, as well as distributing electronic communication that describing sexual conduct to a child.

“Skipping school. Let’s play,” the officer posted on the app on Sept. 23.

An online user named Ultrablue responded, sent a photograph of his motorcycle, and inquired if the girl was sexually active. “I’m 14, so I’ve done a little,” the officer replied.

Anderson and the officer text messaged each other for eight days, asking if the girl was a virgin, expressing his “luv” for young girls, and sending photos of a sex toy and genitals, before agreeing to meet up, the complaint said. He text messaged that he would bring Mike’s Hard Lemonade and give the girl $50.

“I’m here,” Anderson text messaged at 2:24 p.m., after he drove into the parking lot at Sunfish Lake Park in Lake Elmo and got arrested.

His criminal history includes a second-degree criminal sexual conduct in 1994 and a fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in 1998.