West-central Minnesota man cleared of sex assault

A Lac qui Parle County jury found Garry Lee Ochsendorf not guilty of both felony counts of second- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

When reached for comment this week, Ochsendorf’s attorney, Jeremy Blackwelder, had no comment, other than to say the verdict turned out how he had expected it to.

Assistant Lac qui Parle County Attorney Rebecca Trapp did not respond to a request for comment.

Ochsendorf had been arrested in February after a 14-year-old girl told law enforcement she had been sexually abused by him.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl told police Ochsendorf had allegedly come into her bedroom one morning in November and had given her a back and body massage.

One of the girl’s family members allegedly told a Lac qui Parle County sheriff’s deputy in an interview, “this isn’t the Garry I know.”

Ochsendorf reportedly told sheriff’s deputies at the time that he had massaged the girl, but said it was hard to wake her up for school and she had told him she was sore.