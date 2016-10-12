Nine ways to celebrate Prince Day on Thursday

Prince will be remembered with a tribute concert Thursday in St. Paul. File photo

ST. PAUL—The Twin Cities will turn purple Thursday to honor Prince, the subject of a high-profile tribute concert that evening at Xcel Energy Center featuring a "parade of friends" and performers such as Stevie Wonder and members of 3rdEyeGirl.

Guitarist John Mayer has pulled out of Thursday's Prince tribute concert at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center.

A publicist for the venue confirmed he was "unable to attend," but had no further details to share. A different source is also reporting Christina Aguilera is ill and may not attend, although officials at the X were unable to confirm.

Promoters did, however, release an additional "parade of friends" who will have been added to the lineup. They include:

-Prince's ex-wife, Mayte Garcia, and Maya and Nandy McClean, who toured with Prince as the Twinz.

-Prince's childhood friend and early bandmate Andre Cymone, who played with the Revolution at the Prince tribute shows last month at First Avenue.

-"X Factor" judge and former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger, who said "I will remember him as my dear friend, a brother, mentor and my inspiration."

-Portuguese Fado singer Ana Moura, who Prince regularly featured in his international performances.

-More members of the New Power Generation, including Marva King, Shelby J, Elisa Fiorello Dease and Kip Blackshire.

-Saxophonist Michael Phillips, who has recorded and toured with Prince as well as Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson.

-DJ Dudley, who toured with Prince and the New Power Generation.

They'll join the previously announced acts Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Tori Kelly, Anita Baker, Doug E. Fresh, Luke James and Bilal, along with St. Paul's Mint Condition and Prince associates Morris Day and the Time, Judith Hill and Liv Warfield. Members of the New Power Generation and 3rdEyeGirl will act as the house band.

But if you didn't score tickets to the show, there are still other options for those eager to celebrate the legendary Minnesota musician who was found dead April 21 at his Paisley Park studio and residence of an accidental overdose of the painkiller fentanyl. They include:

Paisley Park tours

When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with additional dates to be announced.

Where: Paisley Park, 7801 Audubon Rd, Chanhassen

Details: Prince's Chanhassen studio and residence was set to open for business last week, but the Chanhassen City Council tabled a rezoning request, citing concerns about how the operation would affect the city. The council is, however, allowing it to open temporarily and will reconsider the zoning request on Oct. 24.

Tickets: $38.50 (general admission) and $100 (VIP experience) via officialpaisleypark.com.

Prince Day in St. Paul

When: Thursday

Where: Various locations in St. Paul

Details: St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman is declaring it Prince Day and encouraging everyone to wear purple. Several iconic St. Paul buildings will be lit in purple, including the Landmark Center, the St. Paul Hotel, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, James J. Hill Center, George Latimer Central Library and 317 on Rice Park. The city's tourism bureau has partnered with Philips Light and Xcel Energy to donate 510 purple LED bulbs to area restaurants that want to use them Thursday evening.

Free pre-concert party

When: 4 p.m. Thursday

Where: Xcel Energy Center, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul

Details: At the X, 500 staff members are donning custom purple T-shirts for the day and hosting an outdoor party on Kellogg Boulevard between gates 1 and 2. There will be a DJ, area radio stations, and food and beverage options. It's open to the public, whether or not they have tickets for the show. The venue also will unveil its permanent tribute to Prince at Gate 1 of the arena. It's a replica Minnesota Wild jersey with Prince's love symbol that was presented to the artist in 2004, when he headlined the arena three nights in a row. Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Club, on the club level, has a special menu planned with some of Prince's favorite dishes and other selections created by his personal chefs at Paisley Park.

Afterparty at First Avenue

When: 9 p.m. Thursday

Where: First Avenue, 701 N 1st Ave, Minneapolis

Details: The downtown Minneapolis club where Prince filmed "Purple Rain" is throwing a Prince-themed dance night featuring DJ Jake Rudh, DJ Espada and Mike 2600.

Tickets: $5 in advance through etix.com and $10 at the door. Proceeds benefit the Sabathani Community Center, a Minneapolis nonprofit housed in the former Bryant Junior High School that Prince attended in his youth.

"Dance on 'Til Dawn"

When: 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday

Where: Muse Event Center, 107 3rd Ave N, Minneapolis

Details: Prince's family is "celebrating the life, music and legacy of Prince" at the Muse Event Center in downtown Minneapolis. Each night features a DJ, live band and artists who have worked with Prince as well as food from Paisley Park's own WholeSoul. Prince associates Andre Cymone, Judith Hill and Liv Warfield are among those expected to attend.

Tickets: $31.21 (general admission), $77.77 (early admission plus a "special gift") and $250 (VIP admission and a meet-and-greet with Prince's family). They're on sale via musemn.com/danceon.

Afterparty at Amsterdam Bar and Hall

When: 10:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Amsterdam Bar and Hall, 6 W 6th St., St. Paul

Details: Several local soul singers will perform at this venue near the X on West Sixth Street, including Bree Turner, Vie Boheme and Chris Lawrence.

Tickets: $10 at the door.

Screening of Prince's films "Purple Rain" and "Graffiti Bridge"

When: 1 p.m. Friday

Where: St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 SE Main St., Minneapolis

Details: This fan-organized double feature is booked at Minneapolis' St. Anthony Main Theatre.

Tickets: $10, with all proceeds benefiting Safe Haven, a shelter in Chanhassen dedicated to assisting homeless youth.

Prince: The Official Tribute, featuring Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan and other Prince friends and associates

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Xcel Energy Center, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul

Tickets: $152.50-$19.99

Information: 800-745-3000 or xcelenergycenter.com