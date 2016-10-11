Search
    Man to spend almost 25 years in prison for taking Minnesota minor for sexual purposes

    By Forum News Service Today at 6:47 p.m.

    RAPID CITY, S.D. -- A California man who intended to take an underage Minnesota girl to California to engage in illegal sexual activity has been sentenced to spend almost 25 years in prison.

    Thomas Lee Richard, 50, of Eureka was caught after the girl got help from passersby while her and Richard were stopped at a tourist attraction along Interstate 90 in Midland in western South Dakota. Thus, he was charged in South Dakota.

    Richard was convicted of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. He was sentenced last month.

