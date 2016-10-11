Warren woman, 84, dies in two-car crash

CROOKSTON, Minn. -- The Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified the woman who died in a two-vehicle crash about 19 miles north of Grand Forks on Sunday.

The victim is Doris Mary Vasek, 84, of Warren, Minn. Authorities say she was northbound on 420th Avenue Northwest in a Chevrolet Traverse when she was broadsided at the intersection of County Road 23 by a Ford Taurus driven by John William Johnson, 72.

Johnson also was injured in the crash. He was taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.