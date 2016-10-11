This is the aftermath after a minivan struck hay bales lying in the lane of traffic Sunday night on Crow Wing County Highway 3. The driver was injured. (Submitted)

A 75-year-old Brainerd man was injured after the minivan he was driving Sunday night struck a large round hay bale in the lane of traffic on Crow Wing County Highway 3, northeast of Brainerd.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office received a report at 9 p.m. Sunday of a one-vehicle crash that occurred near The Woods restaurant. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a minivan had struck a large round hay bale that was in the lane of traffic.

There were a total of at least four large bales around the roadway. The driver, Gene Lafavor of Brainerd, was injured and transported via North Memorial Ambulance to be treated at Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd. Lafavor's passenger, Sheryl Lafavor, 68, Brainerd was not injured.

Anyone whomay have information as to who may have lost the hay bales from their trailer may contact the sheriff's office at 218-829-4749.