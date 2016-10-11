Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Brainerd man injured when minivan strikes hay bales dropped on highway

    By Forum News Service Today at 4:08 p.m.
    This is the aftermath after a minivan struck hay bales lying in the lane of traffic Sunday night on Crow Wing County Highway 3. The driver was injured. (Submitted)

    A 75-year-old Brainerd man was injured after the minivan he was driving Sunday night struck a large round hay bale in the lane of traffic on Crow Wing County Highway 3, northeast of Brainerd.

    The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office received a report at 9 p.m. Sunday of a one-vehicle crash that occurred near The Woods restaurant. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a minivan had struck a large round hay bale that was in the lane of traffic.

    There were a total of at least four large bales around the roadway. The driver, Gene Lafavor of Brainerd, was injured and transported via North Memorial Ambulance to be treated at Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd. Lafavor's passenger, Sheryl Lafavor, 68, Brainerd was not injured.

    Anyone whomay have information as to who may have lost the hay bales from their trailer may contact the sheriff's office at 218-829-4749.

    Explore related topics:NewsregionBrainerd
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness