PARK RAPIDS -- According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, the Park Rapids Area High School received a threat Monday morning while students were on buses and arriving for class.

The school district decided to re-route buses to the Century School and the high school was placed under lockdown for security measures. Law enforcement did a security sweep of the the entire school grounds. Nothing suspicious was located.

The Minnesota State Patrol and Park Rapids Police Department also responded. Classes are expected to resume as normal later this morning.