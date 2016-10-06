Starry stonewort confirmed in West Lake Sylvia

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the invasive algae starry stonewort in West Lake Sylvia in Wright County.

DNR invasive species staff confirmed sparse to moderate growth of starry stonewort among a heavy population of native plants at the southwest public access on the lake. A wider search indicated the invasive species has apparently not spread beyond the immediate access area. Potential treatment options are being pursued this fall.

Starry stonewort are grass-like algae that may produce dense mats, which could interfere with use of the lake. The invasive algae also may choke out native plants.

Starry stonewort also has been found in Moose Lake and Big Turtle Lake in Beltrami County, as well as in lakes in Cass, Itasca and Stearns counties.

More information about aquatic invasive species and how to report them is available at www.mndnrgov/ais.