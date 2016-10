Thief River Falls, MN -– The Minnesota State Patrol says a 7-year-old student was killed Thursday morning south of Thief River Falls while attempting to cross U.S. Highway 59 to get on his school bus.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow says the Minnesota State Patrol will provide an update about the crash this afternoon at approximately 12:30 p.m.

This is a developing story please check back for more details.