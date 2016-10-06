Man seriously hurt after flipping ATV

DASSEL – A Meeker County man sustained serious injuries Wednesday, Oct. 5, when the ATV he was driving flipped over.

Daniel Miller, 48, of rural Dassel, was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital and then airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center by Life Link Helicopter with serious injuries, according to the Meeker County Sheriff’s office.

The preliminary investigation indicates Miller was traveling north near Highway 12 in Dassel Township, when he lost control of the ATV and it flipped.

Miller was not wearing a helmet and alcohol is a suspected factor in the accident, according to Sheriff Brian Cruze.