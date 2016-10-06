Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Man seriously hurt after flipping ATV

    By Forum News Service Today at 11:41 a.m.

    DASSEL – A Meeker County man sustained serious injuries Wednesday, Oct. 5, when the ATV he was driving flipped over.

    Daniel Miller, 48, of rural Dassel, was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital and then airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center by Life Link Helicopter with serious injuries, according to the Meeker County Sheriff’s office.

    The preliminary investigation indicates Miller was traveling north near Highway 12 in Dassel Township, when he lost control of the ATV and it flipped.

    Miller was not wearing a helmet and alcohol is a suspected factor in the accident, according to Sheriff Brian Cruze.

    Explore related topics:Newsregion
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness