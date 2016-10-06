Missing Northland woman found dead

Authorities found the body of a missing 37-year-old Grand Rapids woman in the Mississippi River on Wednesday.

The body of Lindsay Voltz was found at 3 p.m., five blocks downstream from where she’d left her vehicle, the Grand Rapids Police Department said in a news release. Foul play is not suspected, the police said.

Authorities began their investigation into Voltz’s disappearance on Sunday night after her vehicle was located parked on the 7th Avenue bridge over the Mississippi River. Voltz’s keys and purse were in the car.

Authorities had asked for the public’s help in finding Voltz on Monday.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Department located the woman following an exhaustive three-day search that also included the Itasca County Search and Rescue Unit.

The incident remains under investigation, the police said.