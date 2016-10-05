Paisley Park will open for three days in October

Paisley Park will open this week, temporarily, but it may be months before Prince's studio-turned-museum offers full-time access to the public.

The facility's debut for paying customers was planned for Thursday, but Monday night, the Chanhassen City Council tabled a zoning request that would allow Prince's recording studio to open as a tourist attraction, citing concerns about traffic, parking and pedestrian safety. The city council spent more than three hours discussing the issue, according to media reports.

Tuesday afternoon, Paisley Park representatives announced the city council had granted the facility a temporary permit to host tours on just three days: Thursday, Saturday and Oct. 14. Fans who purchased tickets for all other days through Oct. 15 will be contacted by email with further details. According to the statement: "We will accommodate as many as possible on Oct. 6, 8 and 14 and provide refunds for their original dates."

The city of Chanhassen issued a statement that said it was working with Paisley Park to "mitigate concerns on the current application" and that the issue would be brought to another vote "on or before Dec. 20." Chanhassen Mayor Denny Laufenburger tweeted that the city council will meet again on Oct. 12 "to continue answering concerns."

Paisley Park also postponed a media preview day on Wednesday. Reporters from around the country were set to attend. NBC's "The Today Show" had been promoting a live broadcast from Paisley Park.

For those who bought tickets for dates beyond Oct. 16, "we are hopeful that we can arrange for additional temporary permit dates at Paisley Park and will keep guests updated as we learn more."

Paisley Park is also in discussions with the Mall of America to host an exhibit of Prince's artifacts and wardrobe, which could open as soon as early next week.

The trust company overseeing Prince's estate announced Paisley Park's conversion into a museum in August, and started selling $38.50 and $100 tickets online. The company that runs Elvis Presley's Graceland estate was hired to manage it and held a job fair in September to hire staff. Officials expect 1,500 to 2,000 guests on peak days.

Chanhassen city council member Bethany Tjornhom said the community needs time to consider whether it wants to be a "tourist town" and host an anticipated 600,000 visitors a year.

The opening of Paisley Park was set to coincide with a sold-out Prince tribute concert on Oct. 13 at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center. Prince's family also booked three nights of dance parties Oct. 12, 13 and 14 at the Muse Event Center in Minneapolis.

Paisley Park opened in 1988 and houses recording studios, two performance venues and residential space. Prince spent much of his time there and often opened it up to fans for last-minute concerts and parties. He was found dead of an accidental overdose of the painkiller fentanyl in an elevator at the facility on April 21.

Fans from the Twin Cities and around the world planned to visit Paisley Park this week. Orla Kavanagh of Dublin hoped to spend her 30th birthday touring Paisley Park on Thursday. "I have dreamed about passing through those gates since I was a little girl and was over the moon to be doing it on such a special milestone day for me," she said in an email.