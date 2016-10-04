Search
    House candidate charged in domestic case

    By Forum News Service Today at 5:09 p.m.

    BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Bradly Gerten, a candidate for the Minnesota House, pushed his wife to the floor and choked her son to the point that he felt he would black out, prosecutors say.

    Gerten, a Republican from Burnsville, was charged Tuesday, Oct. 4, in Dakota County District Court with felony domestic assault by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault.

    Inver Grove Heights police arrested the 41-year-old Gerten just before midnight Saturday. Burnsville police had been called from Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville at 8:30 p.m. about a domestic assault, investigators said.

    Gerten was arrested a few hours later at a home in Inver Grove Heights.

    A domestic assault by strangulation charge carries a potential sentence of up to three years or a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

    Minnesota court records show nothing other than an old speeding ticket on Gerten’s record.

