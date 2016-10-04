Alexandria hospital begins $15 million expansion

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — The Douglas County Hospital is expanding once again. This time, the expansion – at a cost of about $15 million – will take place within the hospital’s surgery center.

Groundbreaking on the project took place last Friday, Sept. 30.

“We are very proud of the work that has already begun,” said CEO of the hospital, Carl Vaagenes. The project is expected to last about 18 months, putting the tentative completion in February 2018, said Vaagenes. He noted that during the construction and remodel, the hospital will not lose any operating room space and will run the surgery center as normal.

Since 2012, there has been a 38 percent increase in patients requiring surgical and endoscopy services, he said, which is why there was a need to expand.

Currently, the surgery center consists of six operating rooms, outpatient pre-op and post-op care area, a post anesthesia care unit, an endoscopy unit and consulting outpatient clinics. There are approximately 5,000 surgeries performed at the Douglas County Hospital each year in the surgery center. After the project is complete, there will be an additional four operating rooms and eight pre- and post-op rooms, among others.