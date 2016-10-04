Search
    Officers save man after vehicle slides into coulee

    By Forum News Service Today at 5:07 p.m.

    EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — Police officers  saved a man this past weekend from drowning after his vehicle was nearly submerged in water.

    Officers responded early Sunday, Oct. 2, to a report of a vehicle sliding off Polk County Road 19 about 4 miles east of East Grand Forks, according to a news release. The victim told police his vehicle hit a mud slick before landing in a coulee, East Grand Forks Police Det. Tony Hart said.

    The unidentified man had been driving to work when he lost control of his vehicle, Hart said. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

    When officers arrived at the scene of the crash, the vehicle was almost submerged in water.

    “There was about a foot left of breathing room inside the vehicle,” Hart said. “He was right up to the roof.”

    Officers jumped into the water to help the man escape since he couldn’t break the window from the inside, Hart said. Schilke used a collapsible baton to break the window from the outside, and the two officers pulled the man to safety, according to the release.

