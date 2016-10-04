Search
    Authorities seeking help in locating woman last seen in Grand Rapids

    By Forum News Service Today at 2:18 p.m.

    Authorities have requested the public's assistance in locating a 37-year-old woman from the Grand Rapids area.

    Lindsay Marie Voltz was last seen Sunday in Grand Rapids, the Itasca County Sheriff's Office reported in a news release.

    Lindsay Marie Voltz

    Voltz is described by the sheriff's office as being 5-foot-6, 135 pounds with dark brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue-gray fleece hooded jacket, gray exercise pants and a pink camouflage cap.

    Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Investigator A.J. Morse of the Itasca County Sheriff's Office at (218) 326-3477.

    "We would like to thank all the people on the search and rescue team for all their hard work and effort," said Mandy Voltz Dick, Lindsay's sister. "If Lindsay is out there we want her to know we love her and want her to come home."

    Dick encouraged anyone with information to call the sheriff's office.

    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
