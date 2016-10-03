ST. PAUL -- Fall is the deadliest time for Minnesota pedestrians.

And the 2016 pedestrian fatality count of 37 already is pressing the 41 total for all of 2015.

"With more hours of darkness in the fall, pedestrians are more difficult to see," said Jay Hietpas, Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic engineer. "Motorists and pedestrians are equally at fault when we look at our crash data. That means that both groups need to know and obey the laws."

State law requires motorists to stop for crossing pedestrians at marked crosswalks and at all intersections without crosswalks or stop lights. Also, pedestrians must obey traffic signs and signals at intersections that have them.

MnDOT says that pedestrians should not enter a crosswalk if a vehicle is approaching and it is impossible for the driver to stop.