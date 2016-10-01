Old concrete water tower comes down in Park Rapids

The 86-year-old concrete city water tower is toppled to the ground by a demolition crew on Thursday. (Kevin Cederstrom | Forum News Service)

PARK RAPIDS -- A piece of history and distinct feature to the Park Rapids skyline crumbled to the ground in a cloud of concrete dust Thursday.

After standing high above the trees and overlooking the community for 86 years, a demolition crew brought the old 135-foot tall concrete water tower to the ground as spectators witnessed the rare event.

The Hubbard County Board of Commissioners approved the project and awarded the demolition bid last week. Crowds of sidewalk engineers and other curious onlookers watched as Ben Carleton of Carleton Companies in Bemidji used a hydraulic hammer attached to an excavator to poke holes about 40 feet up and around the tower.

There was plenty of head-scratching and apprehension around the perimeter as the hammer pounded out the concrete and tore away rebar. One bystander commented she used to walk by the tower every day for school back when the high school was in what is now the old middle school apartments.

The big question was how would the massive structure fall, and more importantly, would it fall safely?

Everything went as planned, according to Carleton and Lynn Eaton of the engineering firm Karvakko, who put together the demolition plan.

“It went perfect,” Carleton said. “We had a narrow footprint to land and we had to cut at a higher place than usual, but it went great.”

Eaton said the idea was a lot like felling a tree but with so much weight at the top they planned for more of a collapse than a fall outward.

“We just wanted it to collapse in the right direction, and it did,” Eaton said. “It was a sturdy, old beast.”

Carleton busted out concrete about halfway around the tower as the crowd anxiously anticipated the impending collapse. One last punch and down the old beast went, falling in the direction of the jail, sending chunks of concrete bouncing into the street.

When the dust cleared, Bill and Barbara Peterson grabbed a chunk of concrete for a functional souvenir. They’ll use the piece as part of a stepping stone path at their place on Fish Hook Lake.

The Petersons have collected stones from various places that have history to the area and use the pieces at the cabin they’ve had for 45 years. The tower holds historical sentimental value for Bill and Barbara. They raised three boys who graduated from Park Rapids Area High School and Barbara says when the boys were young and the family drove into town it was always a game who could see the water tower first.

Hubbard County commissioners accepted the low bid of $85,980 from Carleton Companies, Inc. in Bemidji for the demolition of the water tower at the recommendation of Public Works Coordinator David Olsonawski.

The deteriorating structure was built in 1930 at a cost of $16,600 and presented safety concerns for the general public and liability issues for the county. The tower sat vacant for decades. There were various ideas over the years to transform the tower into something useful, including the famed revolving restaurant concept, but none really took hold.

The tower was in operation until the late 1970s when it was replaced with the tower located next to the Frank White Education Center and it has been out of operation since. Olsonawski said the structure is no longer useable which limits the possibilities for restoring it. A second water tower on the east side of Park Rapids was built in 2007.