Man pleads guilty after court granted new murder trial

WILLMAR, Minn. — A Paynesville man who was granted a new trial in the 2011 shooting death of Timothy Larson pleaded guilty Friday, Sept. 30, to second-degree murder.

Timothy John Huber, 50, was sentenced to 150 months — 12½ years — and will receive credit for time served. He has been in custody, most recently in the Kandiyohi County Jail awaiting a new trial, since his arrest on Oct. 8, 2011, the day of the fatal shooting.

He was convicted by a jury in 2013 of second-degree murder with intent and second-degree murder while committing a felony in connection with the 2011 murder. Huber's father, Delbert, shot and killed Larson, an Albertville teacher, during a confrontation on Larson family property in rural Belgrade.

Delbert pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and died in prison two years ago.

Timothy Huber was allegedly with his father at the farm and was convicted by way of the "liability for crimes of another" portion of Minnesota law.

This spring, Timothy Huber's 2013 conviction was overturned by the Minnesota Supreme Court, who ruled the jury had been given incorrect instructions in the original trial.