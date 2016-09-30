Sanders to campaign for Clinton in Duluth

U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) gives two thumbs down in agreement with presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders talked about corporate welfare during a rally at the DECC in January. (Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com)

Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will return to Duluth next week to stump for Hillary Clinton and other candidates on the Democratic ticket.

The Vermont senator is set to appear at the Kirby Ballroom at the University of Minnesota Duluth at 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to a calendar listing on Clinton’s campaign website.

It will be Sanders’ third visit to the Northland this year, having made earlier stops in Duluth and Hibbing to rally supporters for his own campaign.

Sanders conceded the Democratic race to Clinton in July and has become an important surrogate in rallying college students and progressives to support his former rival’s general election campaign against Republican nominee Donald Trump.

“Sanders will discuss Hillary Clinton's plan to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top, and Donald Trump's plan, which would benefit himself and other millionaires and billionaires,” Clinton’s campaign said in a news release announcing the visit.

While Minnesota has no statewide races for governor or senator this year, a tight 8th Congressional District rematch has incumbent Democrat Rick Nolan pitted against Republican challenger Stewart Mills.

Nolan, who defeated Mills by just 1.4 percentage points in 2014, endorsed Sanders in April before the senator suspended his campaign. Sanders had a decisive victory over Clinton in Minnesota’s March 1 caucuses, taking nearly 62 percent of the vote.

Sanders rallied nearly 6,000 supporters at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center on Jan. 26. He returned to the Northland to rally at the Hibbing High School Auditorium on Feb. 26.

The Northland also has seen visits this election year from Trump, who campaigned in Superior on April 4, and Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea, who spoke in Duluth on Feb. 29.

Sanders’ Duluth rally is open to the public, with an RSVP form and additional details available at https://www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/FONOIOKH563QEPCT/