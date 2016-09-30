Law school unveils state’s first legal services van

At the end of a news conference, Helen Meyer, chair of the board of trustees at Mitchell Hamline School of Law and a former justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court, and Diane Galatowitsch, a third-year student at the school who runs the self-help clinic, prepare to break a bottle of champagne on the bus in St. Paul on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. (Pioneer Press: Jean Pieri)

The Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul unveiled the state’s first legal-services van Thursday. The school plans to park it in neighborhoods across the state, serving walk-up justice the way food trucks dispense tacos.

“We are committed to issues of equality and justice, and this is a way to live by that ideal,” said school dean Mark Gordon at a christening ceremony. “We are excited by what this could mean to the community.”

The van will be staffed by students and supervised by college faculty. The first scheduled stop will be Oct. 7 in Mankato.

According to Gordon, the bright-red 31-foot RV is probably the only legal-services van operating in the country and the $40,000 cost of buying and retrofitting the 20-year-old van was covered entirely by donations.

Speakers at the event praised the effort to help those overwhelmed by the complexity and cost of the legal system.

“This is for the silent and lost members of society who don’t have access to justice,” board chairwoman Helen Meyer told the crowd of about 70.

“It’s not like some big bell rings when justice is achieved,” she said. Meyer gestured toward the van and said, “Justice is this.”

For the law students, the van will bring a series of face-to-face encounters with people in need — the kind of street-level experience they can’t get in classrooms.

“We are very focused on giving students hands-on, practical experience,” said Gordon. “We want them to hit the ground running when they graduate.”

At the end of the ceremony, Meyer christened the van by smashing a bottle of champagne on the bumper.

Gordon climbed inside, offering tours.

He stepped into the rear of the van, where a bed has been replaced by a law office complete with desk, computer, printer and law books cinched against a shelf with bungee cords.

The van will be able to give clients private consultations in two offices, he said. About four students would be on the van, plus a member of the law school faculty.

What will the walk-in clients ask about?

Gordon predicted that one common request would be for expungements — getting a conviction removed from a criminal record. He also expects a strong demand for living wills or health care directives, which spell out people’s wishes for health care should they become incapacitated.

The walk-up clients will also need advice in all aspects of family law, Gordon said.

Anyone interested in more information about the van and where it is scheduled to stop may visit the website mitchellhamline.edu/about/mobile-law-network/.