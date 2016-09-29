Victim ID'd, two charged in Hermantown drive-by shooting

Two adults have been charged and the victim has been identified in last weekend’s drive-by shooting in Hermantown.

Robert John Lund, 46, of Duluth, was arraigned Wednesday in State District Court in Duluth on four counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the incident late Saturday night on Oak Ridge Drive.

Hermantown police said 20-year-old Trenton William Sampson of Superior was struck once by a bullet in the lower leg. He was taken to a local hospital and later released.

Authorities this week also charged Denzel Sheldon Perrin, 20, of Superior, with aiding-and-abetting second-degree assault in the incident. Police said they also arrested two juveniles in connection with the shooting.

Court documents don’t provide a motive for the shooting, but Hermantown police said an in-person confrontation and an ongoing social media feud precipitated the incident.

According to the charges:

Hermantown officers responded to 4833 Oak Ridge Drive just before midnight Saturday on the report of a shooting, finding the victim with a wound in the ankle area.

Three other people were also present, including a 42-year-old male and two juveniles who live in a nearby residence.

They told police that a silver car had earlier followed one of the juveniles, a 17-year-old female, home from the Skyline Parkway area. They said the car reappeared about 45 minutes later with a dark-colored SUV and several gunshots were fired from the SUV.

The 17-year-old girl told police that she had been hanging out with friends at Skyline near 40th Avenue West in Duluth when they came across several acquaintances, including Perrin, who she described as sharing “bad blood” with another member of her group.

Perrin was later arrested by police in Superior after officers located a vehicle matching the description given by the victims.

In a statement, Perrin admitted that he had followed the juvenile female to the Oak Ridge Drive address earlier that evening before returning to West Duluth. He said he went to Lund’s residence, 628 N. 58th Ave. W., and that they decided to return to the Hermantown address to engage in a fight.

Perrin said that they “loaded up Defendant Lund’s Chevy Suburban with baseball bats,” and Lund drove them to Hermantown.

When they arrived, Perrin told police, Lund suddenly produced a handgun and fired several shots out the passenger window. Perrin said he then took the weapon and also fired approximately five shots, though he said he did not know Lund had the gun before Lund started shooting.

Hermantown Deputy Police Chief Shawn Padden said on Monday that Sampson was not the intended target and had not been involved in the altercation on Skyline Parkway earlier that evening.

"He didn't really have anything to do with this argument," Padden said. "He was kind of an innocent bystander that happened to be there at the time."

Police said Sampson’s car and the residence were also struck by the volley of shots.

Investigators said they found several .22-caliber shell casings at the scene and inside Lund’s SUV. Police reported that the locations of the bullet impacts indicate that the firearm was “aimed high directly at the area” where the four victims were standing.

Lund and the two juveniles, one of whom is his son, were arrested during the execution of a search warrant later Sunday at the West Duluth residence.

Sixth Judicial District Judge David Johnson on Wednesday set Lund’s bail at $250,000.

Perrin remains in the Douglas County Jail and must be extradited to Minnesota before he can face his charge. He is scheduled to appear for a hearing Thursday morning in Douglas County Circuit Court.