DULUTH, Minn. -- A Nebraska couple with Northland ties are still hoping to build a multi-million dollar nonprofit trauma recovery center in the woods north of Duluth, but their efforts so far have slowed with lagging donations.

Jonathan and Juanita Trexel are planning a $15 million facility for traumatized and injured military personnel, police, first responders and others who are struggling to cope with events from their past.

Described as a pastoral place of recovery for victims and their families with buffalo roaming the grounds, Northern Life Ranch is slated to be built on 275 acres in Pequaywan Township about 30 miles north of Duluth.

Services will focus on “rest, recuperation, recreation and respite care’’ in addition to educational programs, on-site counseling services, co-located with a working bison ranch and materials and assistance when guests return home.

The Trexels had a purchase agreement to buy the land and, this past spring, met with the township board and even talked to county commissioners about their plan.

But those plans are on hold now because the nonprofit Forward Free hasn’t been able to raise the needed cash. County officials said no land-use plan has been submitted.

“The large donations we had hoped to have by now have not panned out, so we had to let the purchase agreement expire,’’ Jonathan Trexel told Forum News Service this week.

Scott Mead, a Pequaywan Township supervisor, said he hasn’t heard a word about the proposal in months. He said township residents seem split on whether such a large development might be welcome, with concerns raised about shallow groundwater wells being tapped out and worries that such a large facility in a small township could stress services like fire and ambulance.

The ranch would more than double the township’s population of 120.

“It’s been real quiet. We were waiting for them to get their permit applications in, but it never happened,’’ Mead said. “Some of the people were happy fine with it, some were not, I guess just like anything else. But I do have to wonder why they want to be so far out in the woods where we don’t really have the services for such a big place.”

Big plans

Trexel still hopes to build Northern Life Ranch somewhere else near Duluth even if the Pequaywan land is no longer available. He likes the region’s natural beauty and he wants to be within a three-hour drive of the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Minneapolis.

The couple founded Forward Free, the umbrella nonprofit that would oversee the ranch operations and fundraising, which filed as a Minnesota nonprofit on March 28, according to the Secretary of State’s office. Northern Life Ranch was formed as a Minnesota nonprofit on Jan. 21, 2015.

When the money rolls in, the Duluth-area ranch would be one of seven across the nation by Forward Free catering and pastoring to veterans, especially those in wheelchairs. The others are planned near Denver, Tampa, Richmond, Va., San Antonio, Palo Alto, Calif. and Seattle — all of which have major VA “polytrauma centers’’ or other major VA presence, Trexel said.

He hopes to have them all up and running within five years — all faith-based centers staffed by Christian pastors, nurses, counselors and others.

“We aren’t trying to duplicate services they can get through the VA or other groups. We’re trying to fill a gap in services that really aren’t provided out there. How their (disability) affects their marriage and families, how they move on with their lives,’’ Trexel said.

But with an estimated cost of $15 million for each ranch, plus land costs, Forward Free hasn’t raised anywhere near enough cash to start construction. The Trexels estimate it will cost $2 million annually to run each facility, with a staff of 25 catering to about 100 clients at a time.

The original plans called for the Duluth-area facility to be the first to be built. But Trexel said the order now may depend on where the donations come from.

“If you live in Florida and want to make a donation, it’s likely they may want to see the Tampa ranch built first,’’ Trexel noted.

Plans for each ranch include dozens of buffalo roaming the grounds, 40,000 square feet of indoor space including a lodge, cabins, health and wellness center, lounges, theater, craft room and more.

The plan calls for patients to come up twice each year, for up to two weeks each time, and return annually as needed. They could even bring their families with them, all free of charge. Services would be paid for by donations to the nonprofit.

Life-changing moment

Trexel said he was inspired to make Forward Free his life’s work after a heart attack in July 2014. He was told to find less-stressful work than his job as a program manager for Lincoln, Neb.-based SAIC, a major defense industry contractor for the U.S. military.

The retired Air Force officer contemplated starting a buffalo ranch as a less-stressful lifestyle. But he felt that wasn’t enough. Now, the couple is devoting nearly all their time to Forward Free.

“I decided that God didn’t bring me through that heart attack just to find a new way to make money. We felt we should be doing something that helped more people,’’ he said.

So the idea of helping disabled veterans, police, first responders and others rose to the top.

“And we thought it was a great combination to add the buffalo. People love buffalo. They have this magnetism,’’ Trexel said.

Forward Free “is on a mission of compassion to serve those who have experienced a traumatic event or severe stress. The focus is to help free them from the consequences of stress or trauma and to give them hope for a happier, more fulfilled life,’’ the nonprofit’s website notes.

“Several people experience severe stress and trauma, such as combat wounds or significantly stressful events. We bring them together in one place: disabled and wounded military veterans; firefighters, law enforcement officers, and emergency medical technicians; Christian pastors and missionaries; and “Gold Star” families and people from the local areas around the ranches, such as foster families, widows, and families who have experienced the death of a child.”

Northland ties

Both Jonathan (1979) and Juanita (1980) are graduates of International Falls High School and her parents live in Littlefork, Minn. They continue to visit the area often and want to keep those northern Minnesota ties.

“Duluth is the perfect location, both from a scenic standpoint and its proximity to an airport and to the VA polytrauma center,’’ Trexel said. “And we really like that part of the country. … We still hope it works out that we start there.”

For more information on the Forward Free mission and Northern Life ranch go to forwardfree.org.