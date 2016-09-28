1 hurt, four arrested in Hermantown drive-by shooting

HERMANTOWN, Minn. -- One person was injured and four others are in custody after a reported drive-by shooting late Saturday in Hermantown.

The Hermantown Police Department said a 20-year-old Superior man was hit by one of several bullets fired from a car along Oak Ridge Drive just before midnight.

The victim was transported to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth and was later released after being treated for a lower leg wound, Deputy Police Chief Shawn Padden said.

The suspected shooter, a 46-year-old Duluth man, is in custody, along with three alleged accomplices.

Police cited the ongoing investigation in declining to address specifics, but Padden said the incident was sparked by an ongoing social media feud. The altercation apparently began earlier that night at a lookout along Skyline Drive near Haines Road in Duluth.

Padden added that the victim, whose name had not been released Monday, was not believed to be the target of the shooting.

“He didn’t really have anything to do with this argument,” Padden said. “He was kind of an innocent bystander that happened to be there at the time.”

The victim was among a group of people standing in a yard at 4833 Oak Ridge Drive when the shooting occurred at 11:55 p.m. Saturday, police said. The address is on a dead-end street near the intersection of Anderson and Stebner roads.

Police said several shots were fired but only the one injury was reported. The victim’s car and a nearby residence, belonging to a member of the group, also were struck by bullets.

Based on vehicle information provided at the scene, Duluth and Superior officers stopped a car en route to Superior early Sunday morning. A 20-year-old Superior man was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Douglas County Jail, police said.

Later on Sunday, the alleged shooter and two juveniles — both males, ages 15 and 16 — were arrested following the execution of a search warrant at 628 N. 58th Ave. W. in Duluth. Police said the 46-year-old suspect is the father of one of the juveniles.

The suspected shooter is being held at the St. Louis County Jail, while the juveniles were transported to the Arrowhead Juvenile Center.

The 46-year-old is facing preliminary felony charges of attempted second-degree murder, drive-by shooting, possession of a handgun by a prohibited person and second-degree assault against the alleged shooter.

Police are requesting felony aiding-and-abetting second-degree assault charges against the three remaining suspects.

Formal charges are expected today, Hermantown Police Chief Jim Crace said. The News Tribune generally does not identify suspects until they have been formally charged.

Padden stressed to Hermantown residents that the incident was not random and that police believe all suspects are now off the streets.

“Tensions were building, and this is where it came to a head, unfortunately,” he said. “They knew each other, and they chose to act out in this way, which is probably one of the most inappropriate ways you can do that.”

The Duluth, Superior and Hermantown police departments, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension all assisted in the investigation.

“I can’t thank our partners enough for the help they have given us,” Crace said. “If we were operating alone, we wouldn’t have had four people in custody in a matter of hours.”