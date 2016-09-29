Fargo based company opens new hotel in Woodbury

WOODBURY, Minn. -- After much anticipation, the Residence Inn by Marriott will open Friday in Woodbury's CityPlace.

The 116-suite hotel is the newest addition to the soon-to-be bustling CityPlace development and will cater more toward extended stay travelers. Fargo, N.D.-based TMI Hospitality manages the hotel and hasn't opened a new hotel in Minnesota since 2001 despite operating several hotels across the country.

Located 10 minutes from downtown St. Paul, the hotel's general manager, Jaime Seaberg, said there's been growing need for extended-stay hotels in the east metro because of proximity to 3M and new businesses in Woodbury.

In recent years, hotels have increasingly moved to make long stays more comfortable for frequent travelers. Seaberg said she anticipates the hotel will mainly serve business people who require longer stays in the city.