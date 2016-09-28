Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Recycling spill forces evacuation in Fergus Falls

    By Forum News Service Today at 11:00 p.m.

    FERGUS FALLS, Minn. - The Otter Tail County Recycling Center here was evacuated Wednesday morning, Sept. 28, due to the release of an unidentified hazardous material, county Emergency Manager Patrick Waletzko said in a news release.

    Emergency responders from the Fergus Falls fire and police departments, Ringdahl Ambulance, and a chemical assessment team from the Moorhead Fire Department responded to the scene.

    No other details were available, but Waletzko said the hazardous material was contained with no threat to the public.

    Explore related topics:Newsregion
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness