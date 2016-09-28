Inmate charged for slamming guard’s head into wall

WILLMAR, Minn. -- A Willmar man has been charged with fourth-degree assault of a Kandiyohi County correctional officer after he allegedly elbowed the officer’s head into a cement wall.

The officer suffered a concussion from the incident, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kandiyohi County District Court earlier this month.

Jorge Luis Ortiz-Ramos is facing felony fourth-degree assault, misdemeanor driving while impaired, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges in Kandiyohi County District Court.

According to the criminal complaint, Ortiz-Ramos was stopped while driving on state Highway 23 after a Kandiyohi County sheriff’s deputy noticed a vehicle swerving rapidly in its lane.

Ortiz-Ramos was transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail after field sobriety testing and a portable breath test that resulted in a blood alcohol level of 0.101 percent.

But on the way there, the complaint alleges Ortiz-Ramos became agitated, yelling obscenities and hitting his head on the cage of the squad car.

Corrections staff reportedly had to physically move him into a jail cell. While they attempted to place him into a restraining chair, Ortiz-Ramos allegedly elbowed one correctional officer in the head.