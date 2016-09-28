Recycling spill forces evacuation in Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. - The Otter Tail County Recycling Center here was evacuated Wednesday morning, Sept. 28, due to the release of an unidentified hazardous material, county Emergency Manager Patrick Waletzko said in a news release.

Emergency responders from the Fergus Falls fire and police departments, Ringdahl Ambulance, and a chemical assessment team from the Moorhead Fire Department responded to the scene.

No other details were available, but Waletzko said the hazardous material was contained with no threat to the public.