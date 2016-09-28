3 charged with murder, robbery in girl’s shooting death

ST. PAUL -- A 29-year-old woman arranged for her ex-boyfriend to rob her friends, but one of the victims fought back when her sister was pistol-whipped during the robbery in St. Paul, prosecutors allege in murder charges filed Tuesday.

Samantha Burnette, 16, used a liquor bottle to strike a gunman in the head after he assaulted her 20-year-old sister. And the man responded by fatally shooting Burnette. Another man who was part of the robbery also opened fire on Burnette.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged three people on Tuesday: Kalisa Chardale Smith, who was friends with Burnette’s sister; Smith’s former boyfriend, Christopher Rayshawn Calloway; and Calloway’s friend, Davonte Bobo.

Brittany Rock, who held her sister as she died in a Payne-Phalen alley on Sunday, said no matter how much prison time the defendants face if they’re convicted, she’ll never get Burnette back. Burnette was a Minnetonka High School junior who lived with her grandmother in Minnetonka and was spending time over the weekend with her mother and Rock, who live in St. Paul.

“They don’t understand the amount of pain and agony they’ve caused me,” Rock wrote Tuesday. “… I’m so torn apart right now … it all just doesn’t make sense.”

In court Tuesday, where bail was set at $2 million for Calloway and $1 million for Smith, about 20 family members of Smith came to show their support for her. Smith’s mother and sister expressed their condolences to Burnette’s family but said they didn’t believe that Smith, of St. Paul, had any intention of her friends’ being hurt.

Smith has a mental disability, and people have preyed on her vulnerabilities and gullible nature before, her relatives said.

“I know she has nothing in her mind that says she’s a violent person to ever hurt somebody’s life or anything like that,” said Codie Evans, Smith’s younger sister. “I don’t believe she would set her friend up, and I feel like my sister was put in a predicament where she was scared for her own life.”

Shot in lungs, heart

The criminal complaints give the following account from police and prosecutors:

On Saturday, three people met up — the sisters and Rock’s friend, Smith. They drove around, drank, talked and picked up another friend of Rock’s later in the evening.

On Sunday morning, Smith told her friends she needed to make a stop to meet someone. She exited her car in an alley near Sims Avenue and Walsh Street, and a man, whom Smith later identified as Calloway, got in the front seat with a gun.

He pointed the gun at Rock and said, “Give me everything.” Calloway snatched Rock’s cell phone from her hand and struck her with the gun, causing her head to bleed. Then, Burnette hit Calloway with a bottle from the back seat.

Rock fled, heard a gunshot and hid behind a garage. Calloway was in the front seat of the car as Smith drove off.

Rock ran back to Burnette, whom paramedics pronounced dead at the scene at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday. An autopsy found Burnette had gunshot wounds to her lungs and heart, and guns of two different calibers were used to shoot her.

Arrests begin

Soon after the shooting, police found Smith’s car abandoned just over a mile away — it had struck a guard rail in the area of Mississippi Street and Jessamine Avenue.

Later that morning, Smith called 911 and reported she was the victim of a domestic assault involving her boyfriend, Calloway. Police found Smith and arrested her on suspicion of aiding an offender to avoid arrest in Burnette’s homicide.

Police arrested Calloway, 32, shortly after at his South St. Paul residence. A witness there overheard a conversation that Calloway had that morning — he “said somebody hit him on the head with a bottle and something happened,” according to the complaint. The witness saw Calloway had a lump on his head.

“Another witness said Calloway told them something about a robbery, and Calloway said he had (to) lay low from the police because he murdered someone.”

Calloway would not talk to police after his arrest. He has eight prior felony convictions, including aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

Calloway got out of prison Aug. 15 on intensive supervised release. He had pleaded guilty in March 2013 to being a felon in possession of a firearm and motor vehicle theft. Calloway had a warrant out for his arrest when Burnette was killed. It was issued Sept. 16 because he was not in contact with Dakota County Community Corrections, which was supervising him.

What Smith told police

After Smith’s arrest, she told police she wasn’t currently dating Calloway, but they still hung out. She said Calloway had been asking her if the women in the car with her had money, and she told him “yes.”

“He talked to Smith about taking their money, and Smith said she didn’t agree with it, but it was what he was going to do,” the complaint said of what Smith told police. “She admitted that she knew Calloway was going to rob the girls. She admitted she got out of the car because she knew a robbery was going to happen.”

Calloway had offered to give Smith some money from the robbery. She said she didn’t expect Calloway to shoot anyone and that she didn’t know other men were going to be involved in the robbery.

Smith also said she tried pulling Calloway out of the car, but that he pointed the gun at her and told her to get in. She drove the car and crashed it into a bridge. They got a taxi and took it to Smith’s address.

Additionally, Smith told police another gunman named “Bobo” was involved. Police identified him as Davonte Bobo, 24, of West St. Paul.

Charges against another gunman

Police arrested Bobo on Monday. He told an investigator that Smith had called or texted Calloway about 3 or 4 a.m. on Sunday, telling Calloway “she was with three girls who had made money that evening,” the complaint said. “Smith relayed that the girls had the money with them, and Smith asked them to rob the girls.”

Calloway asked Bobo and Vincent Reanell Harris, 29, of St. Paul to help him, Bobo told an investigator. At about 7 a.m., Calloway said Smith was outside and he suggested they go.

After Calloway jumped in the front seat of the car, Bobo stood outside the rear passenger door with his gun pointed at the back-seat passengers. He said his finger was on the semiautomatic’s safety on top of the gun.

“All of a sudden, Calloway started shooting, and when that happened Bobo’s gun just went off,” the complaint said of Bobo’s account. “Bobo thought Calloway shot twice and that he shot once.”

The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged Smith, Calloway and Bobo with two counts each of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and first-degree aggravated robbery on Tuesday.

Police also arrested Harris on Monday, and prosecutors are reviewing charges against him. Bobo is due to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

Bobo has a prior conviction for first-degree aggravated robbery and a pending case from Rochester, Minn. He was charged in May with soliciting prostitution and possession of cocaine. Calloway was a passenger in the car when Bobo went to pick up a woman whom he’d communicated with about working for him as a prostitute but who turned out to be an undercover officer, according to a criminal complaint.

A fundraising site has been established to raise money for Burnette’s funeral at gofundme.com/2r6z5ydw.