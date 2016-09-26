Weather Forecast

    Woman identified in fatal crash in northeastern Minn.

    By Forum News Service Today at 4:17 p.m.
    ESKO, Minn. -- Authorities on Monday released the name of a woman killed in a one-vehicle crash Saturday in Esko.

    Robin Lee Bergquist, 41, of Saginaw, died in the crash that happened at about 12:20 a.m., the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office reported.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    Authorities responded to a one-vehicle crash at 45 Thomson Road in Esko at 8:57 a.m. Saturday. Neighbors told first responders they heard the crash at 12:20 a.m., but the crash was not reported to law enforcement until shortly before 9 a.m.,  the sheriff’s office reported.

    The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Officer pronounced Bergquist dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

