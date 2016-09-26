Minnesota house fire ignited by child playing with lighter

FRANKLIN -- Authorities say a Sunday house fire on the southern edge of Renville County started in a sofa, and a preliminary investigation suggests it was caused by a child playing with a cigarette lighter.

The fire, on the 200 block of Fifth Avenue East in Franklin, was reported around 2 p.m. Everyone inside the home at the time was able to escape the flames.

According to a news release from the Renville County Sheriff's Office, responding fire crews from Franklin and Morton battled flames coming from the living room windows.

The main floor of the home was significantly damaged from the fire, and the entire home and its contents were significantly damaged from smoke.

Franklin Ambulance, Renville County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office and the American Red Cross assisted the Franklin and Morton Fire Departments on the scene.

The Renville County Sheriff's Office and Fire Marshal's Office are continuing to investigate the fire.