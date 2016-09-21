Search
    Lake Park man ID’d in fatal crash

    By Forum News Service Today at 1:02 p.m.
    DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—The Becker County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a Lake Park man who died following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, Sept. 20, in Becker County.

    James Nesius, 71, was the driver of a pickup that was traveling on Becker County Highway 2 about 7:28 a.m. Tuesday when the pickup went into the oncoming traffic lane and collided with a semi, the Sheriff's Office said.

    Nesius died at the scene and the driver of the semi, identified as Shane Egge, of Barnesville, Minn., suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office report.

