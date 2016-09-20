Man charged with breaking into West Duluth homes

A 22-year-old Duluth man faces two felony charges of first-degree burglary after allegedly breaking into two West Duluth homes while the residents were sleeping earlier this month.

Gage Kasper was charged last week in State District Court in Duluth. Each charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a $35,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint:

Duluth police officers responded to two homes in West Duluth on the morning of Sept. 7. At the first home, a resident reported that someone had entered the home the previous night through an unlocked window and stolen her husband's wallet. Two fingerprints were found on the window screen and were found to belong to Kasper, according to police. The complaint describes Kasper as a "locally notorious burglar" who lives near the victims' home.

At the second home, a few blocks away, a resident told police that someone had entered the house the previous night through an unlocked patio door and taken the resident's wallet and cellphone, and his wife's purse. The purse was found nearby with its contents strewn along the sidewalk.

On Sept. 9, officers arrested Kasper at his home on "multiple active warrants." Cards belonging to the residents of the two homes were found in his possession.

Kasper's bail was set at $10,000 during a court hearing last week, and he was not listed on the roster of the St. Louis County Jail on Tuesday. His next court hearing is set for Oct. 5.

Kasper has several previous misdemeanor convictions in Minnesota, including for domestic abuse, theft, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.