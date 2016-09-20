More than 100 people gather outside the Morton County Law Enforcement Center, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, in a show of support for Olowan Martinez, who was arrested for criminal trespass during demonstrations opposing the Dakota Access Pipeline. She is being held on an outstanding warrant in Nebraska. Photo by Mike Nowatzki / Forum News Service

MANDAN, N.D. — More than 100 people gathered outside the Morton County law enforcement center to rally support Tuesday, Sept. 20, for a woman arrested during protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline one week earlier.

Olowan Martinez, 42, of South Dakota is being held at the Morton County Jail on an outstanding warrant from Nebraska, where she is charged with felony terroristic threats, theft and two counts of criminal mischief.

Martinez was arrested on criminal trespass charges Sept. 13 for being on private property during a demonstration at a Dakota Access Pipeline worksite. She has posted bond on the North Dakota charge.

In a news release, the Morton County Sheriff’s Department said Martinez waived her extradition to Nebraska on Sept. 14, and authorities from that state have 10 days to take her into custody.

The Tuesday rally at the law enforcement center forced officials to close a nearby street before marching to Mandan City Hall, where demonstrators continued to show support for Martinez.

The Sheriff’s Department said 69 people have been arrested for “illegal protest activities” related to the pipeline and Martinez is the last one in custody.

Reporter Mike Nowatzki contributed to this article.