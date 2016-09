History Center in Shevlin begins fall hours

BEMIDJI -- The History Center in Shevlin has began its fall hours. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment. The Museum will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday and Sunday, Oct. 30.

“The Home Place: Homesteading in Clearwater County” is now on exhibit. Admission is free but a free-will offering will be accepted. For more information, call the Clearwater County Historical Society at (218) 785-2000.