Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Crash ejects 71-year-old man from motorcycle

    By Forum News Service Today at 2:34 p.m.

    JENKINS—A 71-year-old Brainerd man was injured Sunday when the Harley Davidson Roadster he was driving crashed and he was thrown from the motorcycle on Highway 371 in Jenkins, the edge of the construction zone of the highway.

    The Minnesota State Patrol reported Dennis M. Northburg was traveling northbound on Highway 371, when he braked hard and crashed, ejecting him from the motorcycle. Northburg was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd for non-life-threatening injuries. Northburg was not wearing a helmet, the state patrol reported.

    The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene, along with the Pequot Lakes, Breezy Point and Nisswa police departments.

    The crash was reported at 12:15 p.m.

     

    Explore related topics:Newsregion
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness