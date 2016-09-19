Crash ejects 71-year-old man from motorcycle

JENKINS—A 71-year-old Brainerd man was injured Sunday when the Harley Davidson Roadster he was driving crashed and he was thrown from the motorcycle on Highway 371 in Jenkins, the edge of the construction zone of the highway.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported Dennis M. Northburg was traveling northbound on Highway 371, when he braked hard and crashed, ejecting him from the motorcycle. Northburg was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd for non-life-threatening injuries. Northburg was not wearing a helmet, the state patrol reported.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene, along with the Pequot Lakes, Breezy Point and Nisswa police departments.

The crash was reported at 12:15 p.m.