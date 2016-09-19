Minnesota man dies in Bayfield County ATV crash

A 48-year-old southern Minnesota man has died from injuries suffered when his ATV hit a deer in Bayfield County.

According to the Bayfield County Sheriff's Office, Gary Twedt of Winnebago, Minn., was driving an ATV on Komborski Road in the Town of Bayview, north of Washburn, when he struck a deer, causing the ATV to roll over. The crash was reported at about 8 p.m. Saturday.

The sheriff's office said that, despite efforts of bystanders to administer CPR at the scene, Twedt later died of injuries suffered in the crash.

In addition to the sheriff's office, Washburn Area Ambulance and Ashland Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene.