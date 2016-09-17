Three people are in critical condition after an air ambulance helicopter crashed near the Alexandria airport early Saturday.

A North Memorial Health Care helicopter crashed en route to the Alexandria airport at 2:07 a.m., according to a statement from North Memorial.

Three North Memorial crew members were injured. After being taken to Douglas County Hospital the crew members were transferred to North Memorial in the Twin Cities.

There were no patients on board.

“I am extremely proud of our team members for their response at the site,” Dr. J. Kevin Croston, CEO of North Memorial Health Care said in a news release. “Our immediate concern is with our crew members who are now being treated at North Memorial Medical Center. We are glad they are here. There is no better place to receive care.”

Access to the crash site at 1438 Lakeside Drive was blocked by authorities Saturday. The crash site is near the eastern shore of Lake Winona and north of the Alexandria Municipal Airport.

North Memorial said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.

A spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an investigator from the Denver office would be at the crash scene about 3 p.m. Saturday to begin gathering information.

Observations from the National Weather Service show that light fog was reported at the airport shortly after the crash but at the 2 a.m. reading, there was no reduction in visibility due to fog.

There were low ceilings - about 300 feet - because of cloud cover and winds were light, from the west-northwest about 11 m.p.h.