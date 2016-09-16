ELECTION 2016: Absentee voting begins Sept. 23

ST. PAUL -- Eligible Minnesota voters can begin casting their ballots early for the Nov. 8 General Election by voting absentee starting Sept. 23.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon’s office said this is the first presidential-election year where Minnesotans no longer need an excuse to vote absentee — a reform also known as no-excuses absentee voting.

Minnesotans can request an absentee ballot to be mailed to them, or they can vote absentee in-person at their county or local elections office, the office said in a release.

“I encourage all eligible Minnesotans who can’t make it to the polls on Election Day, or simply want to vote from the comfort of their own home, to vote early by casting an absentee ballot and ensure that their voice is heard,” Simon said in the release. “I know that together we can get our state back to number one in voter turnout in the country.”

For nine elections in a row, Minnesota was No. 1 in the country in voter turnout, but fell to No. 6 in 2014.

Minnesota voters can request an absentee ballot online at mnvotes.org using the online application.

Voters also can request an absentee ballot by downloading the “2016 Minnesota Absentee Ballot Application” and returning it to their county election office by email, mail, or fax.

Voters can request an absentee ballot even if they are not registered to vote — a voter registration application will be provided with their ballot.

Minnesotans voting absentee by mail must make sure their ballot is returned on or before the Nov. 8 General Election. Ballots returned after Election Day will not be counted, the office said.

The last day to vote absentee in-person is Nov. 7.