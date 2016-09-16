Search
    Waubun man dies after pickup crashes off bridge

    By Forum News Service Today at 2:51 p.m.
    LAKE PARK, MInn.—A Waubun man died after the pickup he was driving drove off a bridge in Lake Park and crashed Thursday night, Sept. 15.

    According to a report released by Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander:

    Edwin Stanhope, 48, was driving a pickup northbound on Second Street in Lake Park when it left a bridge above the BNSF railroad tracks about 10:50 p.m.

    The truck came to rest near the tracks and was struck by bridge debris that landed on the tracks and was hit by a passing train.

    Stanhope was taken to Essentia Health St. Mary's hospital in Detroit Lakes, where he later died.

