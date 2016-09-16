MINNEAPOLIS -- As thousands of Twin Cities hospital nurses represented by the Minnesota Nurses Association went on an open-ended strike last week, their employer, Allina Health, brought in 1,500 traveling nurses — recruited and paid through staffing agencies — to operate its four metro-area hospitals and a clinic.

The replacement nurses traveled from across the country to fill in at United Hospital in St. Paul, Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis, Unity in Fridley and Mercy in Coon Rapids, plus the Phillips Eye Institute in Minneapolis.

Two primary staffing agencies, Huffmaster and HealthSource Global Staffing, offered to pay the replacements $70.50 to $75 per hour to work at the striking hospitals, according to their websites. According to advertisements posted by Huffmaster and HealthSource, the agencies also will pay for the nurses’ accommodations and travel expenses.

In comparison, the union nurses who walked out are paid between $31.27 and $48.15 an hour, with anaverage full-time Allina nurse’s salary at $87,298 a year, before bonuses or overtime, Allina has said.

Allina could not verify what the replacement nurses are being paid and wouldn’t say what the strike is costing overall. Representatives from the staffing agencies did not respond to requests for comment.

A one-week strike in June by the nurses cost Minneapolis-based Allina some $20 million.

“The (union) nurses (are) angry at Allina’s use of its resources to replace them rather than invest in them,” MNA spokesman Rick Fuentes said Wednesday.

The strike is largely over changes that Allina wants to make to the nurses’ union-only health insurance plans.

12-HOUR SHIFTS

Huffmaster’s ad “RN’s Minnesota Strike — round 2” also guarantees 60 hours of work to the so-called travel nurses and $55 a day for living expenses, such as laundry and food. HealthSources’ ad required nurses to commit to two full weeks of work, but they are guaranteed to work at least six days a week and will be paid for seven.

The replacement nurses are contractually forbidden from speaking with the media, mostly to prevent them from being harassed, Allina spokeswoman Gloria O’Connell said.

By working 12-hour shifts throughout the week, the replacements can provide round-the-clock coverage usually given by Allina’s 4,800 union nurses, as only 8 percent of Allina’s nurses work 40 hours a week, Allina spokesman David Kanihan said.

Twelve-hour shifts aren’t uncommon for hospital nurses, but keeping up the pace for weeks at a time can be tiring, said Mandy Richards, chief nursing officer at United Hospital.

In addition to long hours, replacement nurses also have to contend with unfamiliar charting and medical record systems as well as a physically unfamiliar hospital.

“They ask a lot of questions about the procedures and protocols that they understand differ from hospital to hospital,” said Michelle Dabrowski, a nonstriking staff nurse at United Hospital’s Mother and Baby Center, who previously worked as a travel nurse. “Some things don’t change, like how do you evaluate a baby’s heart rate. It’s just some of those details.”

The union has frequently stated that the replacements’ unfamiliarity with the specific Allina hospitals puts patients at risk and leads to inferior care.

During the June strike, the MNA collected 40 complaints from patients and hospital employees, which it submitted to state agencies, union attorney Mat Keller said. A similar number of complaints have been submitted since the current strike began on Labor Day, Fuentes said.

The Minnesota Department of Health couldn’t comment on any complaints filed, but public information officer Scott Smith said the department increased the frequency of unannounced site checks at striking hospitals starting Sept. 6.

While adjusting to a new hospital quickly is difficult, it doesn’t impair the replacements’ ability to provide patient care, said Richards, the United Hospital nursing chief. Nearly half of the nurses filling in during the current strike also worked during June’s weeklong strike, making the adjustment easier, she said.

The replacements all are licensed in Minnesota by the Minnesota Board of Nursing through a process called “licensure by endorsement,” used by all nurses with a valid and current license in another state. Since Aug. 15, the board has received 1,296 applications for registered nurse licensure through this process. During the same period last year, it received 258 applications.

The MNA’s weeklong June strike involved 1,400 replacement nurses. Kanihan said that staffing costs make up the bulk of the company’s strike-related expenses.

In general, nurses who work as replacements — whether during strikes or staffing shortages — are paid more than permanent nurses, Dabrowski said.

In addition to the strain of working far away from home and family, it’s also hard for travel nurses to plan for the future or make arrangements to leave a permanent position, she said. Some travel nurses work at a base hospital one or two weeks a month and take travel work the rest of the time. Other nurses work a few scheduled shifts at a hospital but take additional work when they can.

“When you can, you call your agency to take on additional work. There’s some flexibility to it,” Dabrowski said. “It’s not like the nurses were just sitting around waiting for a job opportunity to show up.”