Inver Grove pilot OK after crash

JORDAN, Minn. -- An Inver Grove Heights pilot had engine trouble Wednesday and crash-landed near Jordan, according to the Scott County sheriff’s office.

Raymond Phillips, 60, took off from Fleming Field in South St. Paul. About 9:30 a.m., he experienced engine trouble a few miles east of Jordan and put the plane down in a field near Xanadu Avenue and 200th Street West, according to the sheriff’s office.

Phillips wasn’t injured, but his plane, a 1944 Stinson V77, flipped over on landing.

The sheriff’s office is investigating along with the Federal Aviation Administration.